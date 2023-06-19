Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating pellet gun shootings targeting bystanders

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:50 pm
Calgary city councillor looks for different solutions following weekend shootings
Forty-eight hours after a deadly shooting in the community of Martindale, the area councillor went for a ride-along with Calgary police to come up with ways to fight crime. The neighbourhood is also where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed a month ago. Police now say she was not the intended target. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has more on what’s being done about the violence. – May 1, 2023
Calgary police are investigating multiple instances of people being shot at by pellet guns on Monday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers received multiple reports of bystanders being shot by a pellet gun in numerous communities in the city’s south.

Police said several victims reported being shot at by three to four individuals travelling in a white, 2020 Hyundai sedan. The CPS did not specify which model the suspects were driving.

Officers located the vehicle in the 1600 block of 210th Avenue S.E. shortly after, CPS told Global News in an email. Three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

