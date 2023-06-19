Calgary police investigating pellet gun shootings targeting bystanders

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating multiple instances of people being shot at by pellet guns on Monday.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers received multiple reports of bystanders being shot by a pellet gun in numerous communities in the city’s south.

Police said several victims reported being shot at by three to four individuals travelling in a white, 2020 Hyundai sedan. The CPS did not specify which model the suspects were driving.

Officers located the vehicle in the 1600 block of 210th Avenue S.E. shortly after, CPS told Global News in an email. Three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.