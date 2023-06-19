Police seek suspect after convenience store in Oshawa robbed

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a convenience store was robbed in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on June 10 at around 11:15 a.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store in the Wentworth Street West and Oxford Street area.

Police allege the suspect stole a quantity of items and tried to hit an employee with his hand.

Officers said the suspect fled north on Glen Street on a bicycle.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.