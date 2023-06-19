Police seek suspect after convenience store in Oshawa robbed

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a convenience store was robbed in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police said on June 10 at around 11:15 a.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store in the Wentworth Street West and Oxford Street area.
Police allege the suspect stole a quantity of items and tried to hit an employee with his hand.
Officers said the suspect fled north on Glen Street on a bicycle.
According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
