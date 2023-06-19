Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after convenience store in Oshawa robbed

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:30 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a convenience store robbery in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a convenience store was robbed in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said on June 10 at around 11:15 a.m., a male suspect entered a convenience store in the Wentworth Street West and Oxford Street area.

Police allege the suspect stole a quantity of items and tried to hit an employee with his hand.

Officers said the suspect fled north on Glen Street on a bicycle.

Trending Now

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

