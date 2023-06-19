Menu

Canada

Guelph business community honoured during chamber event

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 19, 2023 3:58 pm
Court Desautels (on right with Eric Johnstone) receives the first-ever Frank Hasenfratz Award of Excellence at the Guelph Awards of Excellence. View image in full screen
Court Desautels (on right with Eric Johnstone) receives the first-ever Frank Hasenfratz Award of Excellence at the Guelph Awards of Excellence. Guelph Chamber of Commerce/submitted
The spotlight was shining bright on the local business community in Guelph, Ont.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce handed out their 2023 business awards at the Guelph Awards of Excellence Event at the Grand Guelph Banquet and Event Centre last Thursday.

Among the recipients was John Sleeman. The founder and CEO of Sleeman Brewery received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the community.

There was the inaugural Frank Hasenfratz Award of Excellence named after the founder of Linamar. The first ever recipient was Court Desautels.

Other winners on Thursday were: Lost Aviator Coffee Company (Emerging Business), Food4Kids (Difference Maker), Compass Community Services (Non-Profit of the Year), J.L. Richards and Associates (Customer Service), Crafty Ramen (Innovation), Skyline Group of Companies (Sustainability), Jim Jarrell & Rose Zen-Soligo (Volunteer of the Year), and Kim Passmore (Young Professional of the Year).

Chamber president Shakiba Shayani says the awards are an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the amazing business organizations and leaders in Guelph.

She adds that all the finalists exemplify business excellence and play an important role in the social and economic prosperity in the community.

BusinessGuelph NewsGuelph Chamber of CommerceJohn SleemanLifetime AchievementSleeman BreweryGuelph Awards of Excellence
