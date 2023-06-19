Menu

Crime

Knife pulled after patron told to butt out: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 19, 2023 1:12 pm
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Main entrance to Guelph Police Service headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A person pulled a knife and threatened staff at a business in Guelph on the weekend in a dispute over where to smoke.

Guelph Police Service was called to an establishment downtown early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man was outside smoking a cigarette around 1 a.m. when an employee came out and informed the him that he was not allowed to smoke there.

Police say that was when a knife was brandished and used to threaten the employee. The patron poked the employee in the abdomen with the knife but it did not result in any injuries.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect. A search of the individual turned up a hunting-style knife with a 25-centimetre blade.

The 20-year-old from Grand Valley is facing charges and will appear in a Guelph court on Aug. 1.

AssaultGuelph NewsSmokingKnifeGuelph Police ServiceEstablishmentbrandished
