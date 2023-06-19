Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Snake escape added to growing list of reasons Ottawa’s LRT service has been disrupted

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2023 11:48 am
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train pulls into uOttawa Station in Ottawa, Ont., on Sunday, July 24, 2022.  . View image in full screen
An Ottawa Light Rail Transit (LRT) train pulls into uOttawa Station in Ottawa, Ont., on Sunday, July 24, 2022.  . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
A snake on a train recently became the latest cause of a disruption to Ottawa’s light-rail transit system.

Hurdman Station’s eastbound platform was temporarily closed for more than an hour last Friday as OC Transpo employees and a passenger searched for the serpent on the loose.

OC Transpo tweeted at 7:26 p.m. that the platform was shut down because of a problem with an escaped live animal.

The transit authority announced at 8:56 p.m. that the issue was resolved.

OC Transpo said the pet snake was safely captured and returned to its owner.

The snake escape was a peculiar addition to a growing list of incidents that have caused LRT shutdowns in the capital city, including derailments, brake faults and weather-related failures.

