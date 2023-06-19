Spring makes a chilly and snowy exit from B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

The long stretch of hot weather in southern B.C. is continuing to take a turn for the cooler, with snowflakes falling early Monday on Okanagan ski hills and more stormy weather forecast across the region.

A trough of low pressure in southwestern B.C., left Big White ski resort and Silver Star with a dusting of snow, though not of a measurable quantity.

That same weather system prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement in anticipation of a mix of slippery rain and snow falling on the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Kamloops; Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass; and the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna.

2:17 Aggressive fire season underway in Western Canada

Scattered flurries are expected over Pennask summit of the Okanagan Connector Monday morning, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers may happen near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass, and Helmer Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

The national weather agency said there will likely be snow on the Okanagan Connector, potentially leading to snow or slush accumulation of up to five centimetres on the road surface and up to 10 cm of snow on the shoulder.

While higher elevations will experience snow, residents of the southern sections of Chilcotin, Lillooet, Lytton, Ashcroft, Cache Creek should expect to see a lot of rain.

Environment Canada said there will be water pooling on roads, and a risk of localized flooding with a possibility of elevated streamflows in the Chilcotin region.

“A low-pressure system over central Alberta is spreading rain to the east side of the Coast Mountains with 20 to 30 millimetres of rain expected by early Tuesday over areas of southern Chilcotin to the Lillooet and Lytton areas,” Environment Canada said.

4:02 Record temperatures accelerate spring snow melt

“Lesser amounts of 10 to 20 mm of rain are expected over the Ashcroft and Cache Creek area by Tuesday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rain will taper off early Tuesday as the system moves eastward, Environment Canada said.

Travellers should exercise caution and drive at reduced speeds when encountering slippery road conditions and water pooling, Environment Canada said.