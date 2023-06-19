Goose killed, motorcyclist hurt in collision: Guelph police

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after trying to avoid colliding with a flock of geese in Guelph.
Guelph Police Service were called to an area near Wellington Street East and Surrey Street East around 9 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle approached a family of geese that were crossing Wellington Street.
They say the motorcyclist tried to avoid the flock but lost control of the bike. It struck one of the birds which later died as a result.
A 53-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigators say no charges are being laid.
