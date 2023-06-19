Menu

Crime

Man, 29, charged in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 10:16 am
Police at the scene of the incident in Toronto on May 12. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the incident in Toronto on May 12. Global News / Marc Cormier
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 12 at around 1:50 p.m., officers were called to the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said two men began fighting.

According to police, one man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers previously said the man had been fatally stabbed.

The victim was identified a 40-year-old Richard Sasaki from Toronto.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot.

Officers said on June 18 at around 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

CrimeToronto PoliceHomicideSecond Degree MurderTPSVictoria StreetDundas Street East
