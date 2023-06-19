Man, 29, charged in connection with homicide investigation in Toronto, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on May 12 at around 1:50 p.m., officers were called to the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said two men began fighting.

According to police, one man was taken to hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers previously said the man had been fatally stabbed.

The victim was identified a 40-year-old Richard Sasaki from Toronto.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot.

Officers said on June 18 at around 8 p.m., a 29-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.