London Calling: Art School Girlfriend and Heaven Hanging Low (19 June 2023)

If you’re looking for something slinky, silky, and cool for a summer’s evening, this week’s London Calling pick might be just the thing. Polly Mackey is from Wrexham in North Wales–yes, home of the soccer team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney–and takes her musical cues from people ranging from PJ Harvey to The Jesus and Mary Chain to a variety of shoegaze bands. Now based out of London, she’s associated with producer Paul Epworth (he’s had success with Adele and Florence + The Machine) and has gone in a more electronic direction.