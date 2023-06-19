Menu

Canada

Justin Trudeau to meet with N.S. firefighters following devastating wildfires

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'After devastating Nova Scotia wildfires, concerns raised about season’s future'
After devastating Nova Scotia wildfires, concerns raised about season’s future
Although Nova Scotia is moving into the recovery phase after an unprecedented start to the wildfire season, concerns about the season’s forecast are growing. As Vanessa Wright reports, experts believe the province should quickly prepare for more fires in the near future.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nova Scotia Monday to meet with firefighters in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that rocked the province this spring.

According to Trudeau’s itinerary, the prime minister will visit a local fire station in the Halifax area at 12:40 p.m. to meet with firefighters, along with federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

Trudeau and Blair are also scheduled to attend a first responder appreciation event and meet with representatives from a residents’ association.

Trudeau will then travel to Antigonish later in the afternoon to meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. He is expected to deliver remarks at the Atlantic Economic Forum at 6 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Outpouring of support for first responders in N.S. wildfires'
Outpouring of support for first responders in N.S. wildfires

The wildfires that broke out in the Halifax area of Tantallon late last month forced more than 16,000 people to evacuate and destroyed around 150 homes. Most evacuees have since been able to return home.

Another fire that broke out in Shelburne County, in the southwestern area of the province, was the largest wildfire in provincial history, covering more than 235 square kilometres.

It prompted the evacuations of more than 6,000 people and destroyed about 60 homes and cottages. It was finally brought under control last week.

Experts have warned that Canada could see a record amount of burned land amid an “unprecedented” wildfire season this year. Ottawa has given federal assistance to at least three provinces: Nova Scotia, Alberta, and Quebec.

Despite the “very serious projections,” Canada is expected to have enough resources to cover the summer months, Trudeau said earlier this month.

