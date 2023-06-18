Triumphant runners conquer Manitoba’s 45th marathon on Father’s Day

Runners triumphed in adrenaline-filled races from 5k to 50k in Manitoba’s 45th marathon, which just so happened to be on Father’s Day Sunday.

It was a brisk early morning start to the day but the weather soon picked up and the fog cleared, making way for thousands of runners across the province.

In the spirit of Father’s Day, three generations of runners held hands as they crossed the finish line of the half marathon: 81-year-old Garry Bochniski, 55-year-old Rick Bochniski, and 25-year-old Michael Bochniski.

The Bochniski's crossing the finish line holding hands.

“For me, it’s the best Father’s Day ever, to be able to run with these guys was off the charts,” said Rick. The trio crossed the line around 2:40 p.m. together and they couldn’t hide how proud they were, especially of Garry.

“It’s funny because Michael and I combined run way less than he does,” Rick said as he spoke about Garry.

“I mean at 81, if you finish, that’s unbelievable,” he added. “He runs almost 365 days a year so I knew he could finish it but we didn’t know what the time would be and he absolutely rocked it today.”

Gary Bochniski receiving his medal.

Gary’s grandson Michael also couldn’t help but sing his praises.

“No treadmill, whether it’s plus 35 or minus 40 with a windchill, he’s out there, icicles hanging from his eyes at 6:30 in the morning.”

The trio said they couldn’t wait to get some snacks and celebrate the day with the rest of the family who were cheering loudly from the stands.

And the Bochniskis weren’t the only family taking on the marathon together. “My husband usually runs in the marathon and my son came ahead so we like to run as a family,” said Chrissy Croft, who also ran with her 10-year-old daughter Lily.

Lily and Chrissy Croft.

For some, the marathon was about beating personal bests and even qualifying for next year’s Boston Marathon, which was awarded to the fastest runner.

“I am feeling over the moon, I just can’t even, so ecstatic,” said Boston Marathon qualifier Cindy Dobson.

Dobson runs with who she calls her running sisters, Joy Palmer, and Jen Sacco, and they have been running together for five to six years and now they are all going to Boston.

People could feel the excitement and adrenaline in the air as each runner crossed the finish line. The pride was felt by supporters in the stands who cheered loudly and runners expressed their hope to continue the tradition for years to come.

— with files from Global’s Katherine Dornian