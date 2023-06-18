Evacuation order ends for One Island Lake, B.C. near West Kiskatinaw River wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

The Peace River Regional District has rescinded the evacuation order for the One Island Lake community in the northeast corner of British Columbia.

Residents can now return home.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for all the areas previously under that order, which was first issued Thursday.

The district said the BC Wildfire Service recommended the alert “due to the potential danger to life and health” caused by the West Kiskatinaw wildfire, which is now burning 250 square kilometres.

It said residents still need to be prepared to leave on short notice.

The posting said there are no changes to the evacuation alert and order for the Donnie Creek wildfire or to the evacuation alert for the Peavine Creek wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting more than 80 active blazes across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.