Max Verstappen wins 2nd consecutive Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led from start to finish and cruised to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix for a second year in a row on Sunday.
The two-time reigning world champion held off the competition over 70 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes placed second and third to round out the podium.
Verstappen has won four races in a row and six of eight overall this season.
The 25-year-old Dutch driver now leads the Formula One drivers’ standings with 195 points. Teammate Sergio Perez came in sixth on Sunday and missed the podium for a third straight race.
It’s the 41st win of Verstappen’s career, putting him in a tie with the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna for fifth all-time.
