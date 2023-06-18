Max Verstappen wins 2nd consecutive Canadian Grand Prix

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MONTREAL – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led from start to finish and cruised to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix for a second year in a row on Sunday.

The two-time reigning world champion held off the competition over 70 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

View image in full screen Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, reacts at the end of Formula One auto racing action at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes placed second and third to round out the podium.

Story continues below advertisement

Verstappen has won four races in a row and six of eight overall this season.

0:24 Season leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix

The 25-year-old Dutch driver now leads the Formula One drivers’ standings with 195 points. Teammate Sergio Perez came in sixth on Sunday and missed the podium for a third straight race.

It’s the 41st win of Verstappen’s career, putting him in a tie with the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna for fifth all-time.