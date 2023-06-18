Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Max Verstappen wins 2nd consecutive Canadian Grand Prix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2023 4:03 pm
MONTREAL – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen led from start to finish and cruised to victory at the Canadian Grand Prix for a second year in a row on Sunday.

The two-time reigning world champion held off the competition over 70 laps at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, reacts at the end of Formula One auto racing action at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, reacts at the end of Formula One auto racing action at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Sunday, June 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes placed second and third to round out the podium.

Verstappen has won four races in a row and six of eight overall this season.

Click to play video: 'Season leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix'
Season leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix

The 25-year-old Dutch driver now leads the Formula One drivers’ standings with 195 points. Teammate Sergio Perez came in sixth on Sunday and missed the podium for a third straight race.

Trending Now

It’s the 41st win of Verstappen’s career, putting him in a tie with the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna for fifth all-time.

Click to play video: 'First Canadian Grand Prix since 2019 this weekend in Montreal'
First Canadian Grand Prix since 2019 this weekend in Montreal
More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

