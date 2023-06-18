Unrelated fatal shooting, stabbing on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Saddle Lake Cree Nation had a violent start to the weekend as police reported an unrelated fatal stabbing and shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a residence and found a man dead outside when they arrived.

Officers were able to locate two other injured individuals who were taken to hospital in stable condition.

While it’s early in the investigation, police believe the two people were involved in the shooting. Police continue to investigate the situation and ask that any witnesses come forward to St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888.

Less than 15 minutes after the shooting report, police were called to a stabbing at a separate residence. Police found 23-year-old Ralph Francis Large dead outside the home.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Louis Large, a 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and is set to appear in court June 22 in St. Paul.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 175 kilometres west of Edmonton.