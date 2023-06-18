Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Unrelated fatal shooting, stabbing on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 1:50 pm
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. View image in full screen
File: The logo of the RCMP on a vehicle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saddle Lake Cree Nation had a violent start to the weekend as police reported an unrelated fatal stabbing and shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting at a residence and found a man dead outside when they arrived.

Officers were able to locate two other injured individuals who were taken to hospital in stable condition.

While it’s early in the investigation, police believe the two people were involved in the shooting. Police continue to investigate the situation and ask that any witnesses come forward to St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888.

Less than 15 minutes after the shooting report, police were called to a stabbing at a separate residence. Police found 23-year-old Ralph Francis Large dead outside the home.

Trending Now

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Louis Large, a 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody and is set to appear in court June 22 in St. Paul.

Story continues below advertisement

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 175 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More on Crime
PoliceShootingHomicideStabbingInvestigationSecond Degree MurderViolenceFatalSt. Paul RCMPSaddle lake Cree NationLouis LargeRalph Large
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content