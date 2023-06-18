‘Gathering around culture’: 2 B.C. powwows return for Father’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Families across Canada are celebrating the role of grandfathers, fathers and sons this weekend and that includes two special gatherings in B.C.

Two Father’s Day powwows returned to both Vancouver and Williams Lake.

A grand entry marked the beginning of the event on the traditional territory of the Williams Lake First Nation.

Song and dance are the essences of the event with seven traditional dances being performed over the weekend.

Beyond the intricacy of the dancers’ vibrant regalia lies deep cultural meaning with each outfit and every movement telling an important story.

“We are seeing those kids and youth putting those regalias on, “ Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said.

“We are also seeing everyone out there and having a good time in a healthy atmosphere. Gathering around culture, gathering around ceremony.”

Powwows create spaces for Indigenous people to celebrate and honour longstanding traditions and for non-Indigenous people to connect with the culture and people in their communities.

B.C. Premier David Eby was on hand in Williams Lake.

“Seeing so many kids out there celebrating at this Fathers Day powwow just reminds me of the importance of family and how important for all of us to get out as dads and families to celebrate,” he told Global News.

Meanwhile in Vancouver, the Aboriginal Health Society hosted its first annual Father’s Day powwow at the Britannia Community Centre field — a weekend of festivities that has been months in the making.

“Everyone’s been really excited preparing for the powwow and we have a bunch of families and elders who will be dancing and have regalia for the first time at this powwow,” Rosemary Stager-Wallace said, a Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society spokesperson.

Organizers said the Vancouver powwow is about celebrating Indigenous identity while rebuilding traditional family systems.

“We’re dancing for the grandfathers, the uncles, the brothers, the nephews. And for the community as well, to reclaim (our) culture,” Bradley Pearce said, a dancer.

Powwows in both Williams Lake and Vancouver will continue into the afternoon on Father’s Day and everyone is welcome.