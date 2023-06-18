54-year-old Dartmouth man dead following motorcycle crash in rural N.S.

See more sharing options

A 54-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in a small community in West Hants, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the RCMP, first responders arrived at the scene in Newport Station at about 3 p.m., where they determined the motorcycle had left the road while travelling on Highway 1.

“The driver and sole rider, a 54-year-old Dartmouth man, passed away at the scene,” police said.

West Hants District RCMP investigating fatal crash https://t.co/GEf3IxKu9m pic.twitter.com/x3dreenOK7 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 18, 2023

The highway area between Wentworth Road and Salmon Hole Dam Road has since reopened after being closed for several hours to allow a collision reconstructionist to inspect the scene of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

The West Hants District RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.