Driver and motorcyclist dead in 2 separate collisions: Chatham, Ont. police

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police are investigating two fatal collisions that took place within hours on Saturday.
The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on Victoria Road at Gosnell Line near Ridgetown.
The collision involved two vehicles.
A 60-year-old Chatham woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 60-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A 32-year-old and a 13-year-old were in the other car. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The second collision took place around 6:30 p.m. on Coutts Line near Baert Road.
It involved a motorcyclist who was travelling alone.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Sombra man, lost control and struck a ditch.
He died due to the collision.
Police say they will not be releasing the names of either deceased.
Comments