Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver and motorcyclist dead in 2 separate collisions: Chatham, Ont. police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2023 1:19 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of emergency lights. File / Getty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police are investigating two fatal collisions that took place within hours on Saturday.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on Victoria Road at Gosnell Line near Ridgetown.

The collision involved two vehicles.

A 60-year-old Chatham woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 60-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 32-year-old and a 13-year-old were in the other car. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second collision took place around 6:30 p.m. on Coutts Line near Baert Road.

It involved a motorcyclist who was travelling alone.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Sombra man, lost control and struck a ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

He died due to the collision.

Trending Now

Police say they will not be releasing the names of either deceased.

Click to play video: '3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton'
3 people killed, 3 injured in vehicle rollover in southeast Edmonton
PoliceCrashCollisionChatham-KentChathamChatham-Kent PoliceChatham policeChatham police crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content