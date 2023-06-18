Hamilton Tiger-Cats seek to spoil Argonauts’ opening night celebration

After losing their sixteenth opening game in the last 18 seasons the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to even their record at 1-1 when they visit the Toronto Argonauts Sunday night.

Before kickoff, the Argos will show off their newest addition to BMO Field when they unfurl their 2022 Grey Cup banner.

The game marks the 245th time the Ticats and the Argos will play against each other since 1950. Hamilton leads the all-time series 140-102-2, but Toronto is 61-60-1 at home.

The Ticats (0-1) have made a handful of roster moves leading up to the game, most notably at kicker. Sophomore Seth Small was added to the suspended list Saturday. No reason was given for the 24-year-old native of Katy, Texas who missed all of training camp after his wife gave birth to their first child.

Hamilton has signed former Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio, bringing in the Woodbridge, Ont., native who converted 37 of his 47 field goal attempts in 32 games with the Blue Bombers.

The Cats will also be without cornerback and return man Lawrence Woods III after he underwent an undisclosed medical check on Saturday and was placed on the six-game injured list.

Offensive linemen Tyrone Riley and Kyle Saxelid, receiver Omar Bayless and backup linebacker Penei Pavihi have also landed on the injured list.

They have been replaced with Brandon Kemp and Dayton Black on the O-line, receiver Lio’Undre Gallimore, and DBs Will Sunderland and Dexter Lawson Jr.

Despite enjoying a bye in Week 1 of the Canadian Football League season, Toronto will not have 2022 Grey Cup MVP linebacker Henoc Muamba on the field Sunday night. He has been ruled out with a knee injury and was placed on the six-game injured list.

Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly will make his second start in the CFL and first-ever appearance against the Ticats. Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell is 12-1 all-time against Toronto in the regular season, all while he was with the Calgary Stampeders.