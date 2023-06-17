Pride Corner organizers refuse to be silenced by preacher’s restraining orders

Claire Pearen is loud and proud on Whyte Avenue’s Pride Corner, but she’s had to quiet her activism since having three restraining orders filed against her since October.

Pearen has been protesting street preachers. The opposing groups can often be found spreading their messages at the same place. Two of the preachers have filed restraining orders against the activist.

“It’s impacting our pop-ups. We have been unable to protest during the day as we have in the past,” Pearen said.

The most recent complaint alleges that Pearen harassed applicant Olga Podgornaja by “screaming and behaving aggressively” toward her downtown. Pearen believes this is a coordinated effort to curb her activism.

“I believe it’s a gross misuse of the justice system,” she said.

Podgornaja filed her first restraining order in March, but the court sided with the Pride Corner organizers and the case was dismissed. The preacher then filed the order a second time.

Story continues below advertisement

In court June 12, Podgornaja denied she’s being hateful toward the LGBTQ2S+ community, nor is the legal action a tactic to silence the community. She believes the dismissal of her first restraining order was an error.

“It’s not hate to them, when they say these things, but rather it’s a reflection of their religious beliefs. That was their position that they’ve answered the court,” she said.

The matter has been put over until July. At trial, the arguments can be heard, explained Anvish Nanda, the lawyer for Pride Corner.

Until then, Pearen won’t be able to engage in pop-up protests downtown where Podgornaja preaches nearby.

“A restraining order prevents individuals from contacting (the people who ask for it), and if you do come into contact with those individuals, you’d be put in jail,” he explained. “That was a real threat to the Pride Corner organizers. They feared what would happen if they engaged in what they do and it really sent a chill through Pride Corner and its organizers and throughout our volunteer base.”

Yet Pride Corner on Whyte Ave remains active. Pearen said Podgornaja doesn’t preach in the area, so she hit the streets as loud as ever.

“We will continue to come out, fight for our community, dance and celebrate our own identities.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nanda said there’s no basis for these restraining orders and they exploit delays in the court system. In Alberta, he explained, someone can file a restraining order without the other party present and a judge hears the applicant’s story. Once the subject is notified of the restraining order, they can go back to court to explain their side of the story.

Even then, he said, it often gets passed over to trial, several months in the future. The restraining order remains in place during the waiting period, he said.

“These restraining orders had no basis in law or fact, but because of the delays in having the restraining order hearings heard, and the interim restraining orders that were in place, prevented the organizers of Pride Corner from engaging in the work that they do. Because of numerous people bringing forward restraining orders, and the delays in having them heard … it effectively silenced them because they didn’t want to risk the prospect of jail in order to engage in their protests,” Nanda said.

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News