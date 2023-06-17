Menu

Canada

Command post setup in search for missing 69-year-old Toronto man

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 3:12 pm
Hernando, 69, was last seen on June 16, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Hernando, 69, was last seen on June 16, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. TPS
Police in Toronto have setup a command post in the search for a missing 69-year-old man.

In a series of tweets, Toronto police said a man named Hernando had been missing since Friday morning.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West. Police describe him as five-feet, six-inches tall and weighing roughly 170 pounds.

Hernando is bald and was wearing a light green short sleeve shirt and black pants.

Trending Now

“Officers continue to search for Hernando,” police said in a tweet. A command post has been setup at 39 Rivalda Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police on 416-808-3100.

