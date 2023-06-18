Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

London to see one of the largest lifts in Ontario for bridge reconstruction

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 18, 2023 3:24 pm
The fully assembled 650-tonne crane secured for lifting the arches.
The fully assembled 650-tonne crane secured for lifting the arches. City of London
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of London is inviting Londoners to watch steel arches being lifted in place for the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

Two new steel arches will be lifted this upcoming week on the new bridge being built on Ridout Street next to Thames Park.

It’ll take place on Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 22.

Each arch is around 90 metres in length and weighs over 130 tonnes.

A large 650-tonne crawler crane will be used, marking one of the largest lifts in the province this year.

A drawing of the new Victoria Bridge structure.
A drawing of the new Victoria Bridge structure. City of London

The City says there will be temporary closures around the project area.

Story continues below advertisement

Access to Thames Park will be maintained at the Wortley Street entrance.

Once the steel arches have been placed, the remainder of steel assembly for the bridge will continue, including arch crossbeams, vertical hangers and floor beams.

Trending Now

A viewing area is being maintained at the north end of the project area, just south of Horton Street, west of Ridout Street.

A livestream is also available for anyone wishing to view the lift remotely.

LondonConstructionCity Of LondonBridgeVictoria BridgeCrane liftLondon Victoria Bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content