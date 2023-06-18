London to see one of the largest lifts in Ontario for bridge reconstruction

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is inviting Londoners to watch steel arches being lifted in place for the Victoria Bridge reconstruction project.

Two new steel arches will be lifted this upcoming week on the new bridge being built on Ridout Street next to Thames Park.

It’ll take place on Tuesday, June 20 and Thursday, June 22.

Each arch is around 90 metres in length and weighs over 130 tonnes.

A large 650-tonne crawler crane will be used, marking one of the largest lifts in the province this year.

A drawing of the new Victoria Bridge structure. City of London

The City says there will be temporary closures around the project area.

Access to Thames Park will be maintained at the Wortley Street entrance.

Once the steel arches have been placed, the remainder of steel assembly for the bridge will continue, including arch crossbeams, vertical hangers and floor beams.

A viewing area is being maintained at the north end of the project area, just south of Horton Street, west of Ridout Street.

A livestream is also available for anyone wishing to view the lift remotely.