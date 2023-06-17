Edmonton Elks take to the road looking for win number one against the Lions

After having their 2023 home opener spoiled at the hands of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Edmonton Elks will look to do the same on Saturday. In the spirit of pre-game performer LL Cool J, the Elks will look to knock out the B.C. Lions from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver.

It’s the first of three meetings between the two teams this season and the Elks will look to turn their fortunes around against the Lions while earning their first win of the young 2023 CFL season. The Elks have been on losing end of four lop-sided games against the Lions being out-scored 179-53.

The Elks will look to shake off the effects of last week’s 17-13 loss at home to the Riders after the Elks couldn’t score a touchdown in three tries from the Riders’ one-yard line. Elks offence struggled outside of a spectacular 102-yard touchdown pass from Taylor Cornelius to Eugene Lewis, which is the longest touchdown in the CFL since 2017. The Elks could only produce an additional 143 yards of offence. Cornelius was sacked five times, went 0-2 in the red zone and converted on second down at a rate of 17.6 per cent.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on the main adjustment the team worked on this week following a Week 1 loss

Despite the loss, the Elks will take the same lineup to Vancouver on Saturday, marking the first time the Elks won’t make a lineup change in Chris Jones’ second tenure with the green and gold. After the first game in 2022, Jones made 11 changes to his lineup and says he is benefiting from a much healthier roster so far in 2023.

“Well, let’s knock on wood,” Jones said. “Last year at this juncture we had seven or eight defensive starters who were not playing. I’m looking forward to taking the same group of men into this game and do battle.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on what is preventing his team from winning games in the 4th quarter

The road has been much kinder to the Elks who have a 4-3 record away from home over their last seven games.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Tanner Green-Designated National *)

Offensive line: Andrew Garnett, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Josiah St. John

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Manny Arceneaux, Steven Dunbar Jr., Vincent Forbes-Mombleau-Designated National *

Defence

Defensive line: Jake Ceresna, Kony Ealy, Daniel Ross, A.C. Leonard

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Nyles Morgan, Enock Makanzo – Degisnated National *

Defensive backs: Ed Gainey, Dwayne Thompson, Mark McLaurin (Louchiez Purifoy-Designated nationalized American *), Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Saturday’s game between the Elks and Lions on 630 CHED with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver will be at 5 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell. Hear analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.