In-person CANUSA Games to return to Hamilton for first time in 5 years

For the first time since 2018, the CANUSA Games will be held in Hamilton with in-person participation for athletes from Hamilton and Flint, Mich.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and athletes participated virtually in 2021. Flint hosted the event, which is primarily for those under 18 years of age, in 2022.

The 65th edition of North America’s oldest international sporting event will be held Aug. 11-13 at various venues in Hamilton, including the opening ceremonies at the Dave Andreychuk Arena.

“It’s exciting. We are very pumped, to say the least, to have it back live and in person,” said Louise Palciauskus, president of the CANUSA Games Hamilton Committee.

Hundreds of athletes from each city are expected to compete in a number of sports. They include track and field, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, pickleball and flag football.

Palciauskus says organizers are hoping more athletes sign up to participate in baseball, basketball, soccer and track and field. Anyone who is interested in doing so can register at canusagames.com.

“The kids are excited to have all their friends coming back from Flint,” Palciauskus added.