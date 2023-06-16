Suspicious deaths now a double homicide investigation: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Eight days after two bodies were found in a Kelowna home, police announced on Friday that a double homicide investigation is underway.

RCMP say the bodies were found on the evening of Thursday, June 8, in a house along the 400 block of Swan Drive.

“Police can now confirm they are investigating a double homicide after officers found two people deceased in the residence that evening,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“A third individual found in the home was taken to a local hospital and has succumbed to their injuries.”

RCMP also called it an isolated incident, adding, “there are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a parallel investigation.