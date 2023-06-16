Montreal crash leads to traffic woes for Friday morning commuters on Highway 15

Send this page to someone via email

It was quite the scene on Highway 15 Friday morning just before 2 a.m., where a heavy truck caught fire under the REM train track. The flames were so intense they could be spotted from miles away.

Highway 15 north was closed between the Bonaventure Expressway and Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard until early Friday afternoon, causing major delays for motorists heading into the city. Part of the brand new REM track was scorched.

Inspectors spent the day assessing the damage to the light-rail network.

“Our experts are continuing their verification of the tracks. Test activities are continuing as usual between stations on the South Shore,” reads a statement to Global News from the developer CDPQ Infra.

Meanwhile, this weekend marks one of the busiest in Montreal with the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau. City officials are urging motorists to leave their cars at home.

“You don’t want to take your car if you’re going to the Grand Prix,” said city spokesperson Phillipe Sabourin.

“My best piece of advice is to take public transit during the weekend,” he added.

Mayor Valérie Plante agreed, saying public transit is the ‘best option’ this weekend.

“I think it’s such a great way to travel and then you can enjoy the night as much as you want and the day as well,” said Plante.

“I know some people will have to use their car but if you don’t need it, use the metro,” she added.

The city has also taken steps to ensure there are no major detours caused by construction this weekend by coordinating with Transports Québec.

“No hinderances are allowed, no closures are allowed on strategic routes,” said MTQ spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.

“We are talking about the Highway 20 corridor near the Dorval airport, route 136, Viger – Ville Marie tunnel,” she added.

This also includes Highway 15 from Mirabel, the 40 at Décarie and all bridges from the south shore including the LaFontaine tunnel. Transit users are also encouraged to buy tickets early and make sure their Opus card is filled to avoid long lineups.

Nearly 100,000 people are expected to visit the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve every day this weekend.