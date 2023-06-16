Woman charged after suspicious package left at Toronto office building: police

A 56-year-old woman has been charged after a suspicious package was left at an office building in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Feb. 23, officers received a report of a suspicious package in the area of Bay and Harbour streets.
Officers allege a woman entered an office building and placed a package on the side of an escalator on the ledge before leaving.
Police said on June 13, at around 10:30 a.m., Go Transit special constables recognized a passenger believed to be the wanted woman and arrested her.
A 56-year-old woman from Toronto has now been charged with a hoax regarding terrorist activity and mischief.
Police said she was scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
Trending Now
Comments