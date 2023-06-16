Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after suspicious package left at Toronto office building: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:10 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 56-year-old woman has been charged after a suspicious package was left at an office building in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Feb. 23, officers received a report of a suspicious package in the area of Bay and Harbour streets.

Officers allege a woman entered an office building and placed a package on the side of an escalator on the ledge before leaving.

Police said on June 13, at around 10:30 a.m., Go Transit special constables recognized a passenger believed to be the wanted woman and arrested her.

A 56-year-old woman from Toronto has now been charged with a hoax regarding terrorist activity and mischief.

Police said she was scheduled to appear in court on June 14.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspicious package at Saskatoon city hall not a threat: explosive disposal unit'
Suspicious package at Saskatoon city hall not a threat: explosive disposal unit
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSBomb ThreatSuspicious PackageCrime TorontoHoaxBay StreetSuspicious package Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content