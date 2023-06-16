Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pandemic-era visitation pods to be repurposed across Manitoba

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:43 pm
Visitation shelters built for pandemic-era visits at personal care homes pictured in 2020. The shipping containers will receive a new lease on life with various organizations and First Nations communities. View image in full screen
Visitation shelters built for pandemic-era visits at personal care homes pictured in 2020. The shipping containers will receive a new lease on life with various organizations and First Nations communities. Marek Tkach/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Visitation pods set up at personal care homes across Manitoba during the COVID-19 pandemic will get a second life, the province says.

The Manitoba government is donating the shipping containers — which were retrofitted to make space for visiting during the pandemic — to various organizations and First Nations communities.

According to a press release, the 104 shelters will be repurposed for housing, office space, storage, animal care and recreation across 27 groups.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy will receive the biggest share – 17 pods – and use them to address “ongoing infrastructure challenges” and “accelerate the modernization of the zoo as we strive to meet the ever-rising standards for animal care and welfare,” said Dr. Chris Enright, senior director of zoological operations at the conservancy.

The recipients are responsible for covering the cost of transporting the pods to their new locations while the province will take care of disconnecting them and rehabilitating their original sites.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'A look inside Manitoba’s new visiting shelters for seniors at personal care homes'
A look inside Manitoba’s new visiting shelters for seniors at personal care homes
Manitoba GovernmentAssiniboine Park ConservancyPersonal Care HomeDr. Chris Enrightvisitation sheltersrehabilitated sheltersvisitation pods
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content