Edmonton homicide detectives investigating death of man at home in Eastwood neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in north-central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a sudden death around 2 p.m. at a home near 120 Avenue and 82 Street in the Eastwood neighbourhood.

Upon their arrival, the Edmonton Police Service said officers found a man dead inside the home.

Police did not reveal what about the situation was suspicious but said due the circumstances surrounding the death, the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.