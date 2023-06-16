Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigating death of man at home in Eastwood neighbourhood

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 2:12 pm
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in north-central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a sudden death around 2 p.m. at a home near 120 Avenue and 82 Street in the Eastwood neighbourhood.

Upon their arrival, the Edmonton Police Service said officers found a man dead inside the home.

Police did not reveal what about the situation was suspicious but said due the circumstances surrounding the death, the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Trending Now

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 20.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More on Crime
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeSuspicious DeathSudden DeathEdmonton Suspicious DeathEdmonton homicide detectivesEastwoodnorth edmonton crimeEastwood EdmontonEastwood death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content