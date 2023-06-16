Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted after vehicle belonging to cancer charity stolen in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 12:48 pm
Investigators released this image of a suspect.
Investigators released this image of a suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A vehicle belonging to a cancer charity was stolen in Whitby, police say, and investigators are now trying to identify the suspect.

Durham Regional Police said a male suspect was in the area of Garden Street and Consumers Drive on Thursday where he stole a silver Honda van.

Police said the van belongs to the Canadian Cancer Society and has branding on the sides of the vehicle.

Investigators released an image of the suspect on Friday in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeTheftWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceVehicle TheftCanadian Cancer SocietyWhitby Crimevehicle stolenCharity vehicle stolenGarden Street and Consumers DriveGarden Street and Consumers Drive vehicle stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content