Suspect wanted after vehicle belonging to cancer charity stolen in Whitby

A vehicle belonging to a cancer charity was stolen in Whitby, police say, and investigators are now trying to identify the suspect.
Durham Regional Police said a male suspect was in the area of Garden Street and Consumers Drive on Thursday where he stole a silver Honda van.
Police said the van belongs to the Canadian Cancer Society and has branding on the sides of the vehicle.
Investigators released an image of the suspect on Friday in the hope that someone may be able to identify him.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More on Crime
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooter convicted, could face life in prison or death row
- Girl sexually assaulted inside Halifax-area Walmart, suspect sought: police
- Myles Gray: VPD commits to inquest recommendations, critics say it’s not enough
- Teenage suspect in Halifax-area school stabbing pleads not guilty to 11 charges
Comments