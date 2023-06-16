Menu

Fire

Wildfire evacuees set to return home in northern Quebec town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s worst-ever spring wildfire season could further delay housing construction'
Canada’s worst-ever spring wildfire season could further delay housing construction
Canada’s worst-ever spring wildfire season is forcing the forestry industry to shutter sawmills, driving up lumber prices and setting production back for months just as housing construction has slowed due to higher costs and a tight labour market. Anne Gaviola reports.
Residents of a northern Quebec town that has been under an evacuation order for the past two weeks due to forest fires are expected be allowed to return home on Sunday.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière announced the news, adding that some essential workers will begin to go back Friday to ensure services are in place when residents return.

Lafrenière says a more detailed plan for the return home will be announced Saturday.

Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina told reporters in Val-d’Or on Friday morning that the flammability risk for the area had risen overnight.

However, officials say both the town and a nearby pulp mill — which had posed a concern because of chemicals stored there — are well protected by fire breaks and by the arrival of additional firefighters from the United States.

The town of about 2,000 people has been under an evacuation order since June 2.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

