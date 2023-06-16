Wildfire evacuees set to return home in northern Quebec town

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a northern Quebec town that has been under an evacuation order for the past two weeks due to forest fires are expected be allowed to return home on Sunday.

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière announced the news, adding that some essential workers will begin to go back Friday to ensure services are in place when residents return.

Lafrenière says a more detailed plan for the return home will be announced Saturday.

Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina told reporters in Val-d’Or on Friday morning that the flammability risk for the area had risen overnight.

However, officials say both the town and a nearby pulp mill — which had posed a concern because of chemicals stored there — are well protected by fire breaks and by the arrival of additional firefighters from the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

The town of about 2,000 people has been under an evacuation order since June 2.