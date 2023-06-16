Bell seeks regulator intervention amid spat with Rogers over access to TTC network

Send this page to someone via email

BCE Inc. is seeking multiple orders from the federal telecommunications regulator amid its dispute with Rogers Communications Inc. over wireless access on Toronto’s subway network.

The parent company of Bell Canada wants the CRTC to prohibit Rogers from onboarding its own customers to the network until the company ensures it is technically feasible to provide access to all carriers.

It says Rogers has “delayed on every front” and refused to issue a commercial proposal to its competitors since purchasing in April the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which owns the TTC’s wireless network.

Bell’s CRTC application calls on Rogers to immediately provide all available engineering assessment information to any carrier seeking access to the network.

It is requesting Rogers provide a response to the application by June 23 and that the CRTC rule on it by July 14.

Rogers’ proposed framework, sent to federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne last month, pledges to consult rival carriers on design and planning, accommodation of spectrum needs and access to carrier base station hotels as it adds 5G cellular capacity to the TTC.