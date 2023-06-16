Shared Health to provide update on Manitoba highway crash that killed 15

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s Shared Health will hold a news conference regarding a crash that claimed the lives of 15 people on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. Thursday afternoon.

Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health, Dr. Shawn Young, CEO of HSC Winnipeg and Dr. Rob Grierson, chief medical officer of emergency response services for Shared Health will speak to media Friday at the Health Sciences Centre.

The press conference will be streamed live in this story.