Canada

Shared Health to provide update on Manitoba highway crash that killed 15

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 11:22 am
Lanette Siragusa speaks to media on Monday, May 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Lanette Siragusa speaks to media on Monday, May 17, 2021. Global News
Manitoba’s Shared Health will hold a news conference regarding a crash that claimed the lives of 15 people on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man. Thursday afternoon.

Lanette Siragusa, CEO of Shared Health, Dr. Shawn Young, CEO of HSC Winnipeg and Dr. Rob Grierson, chief medical officer of emergency response services for Shared Health will speak to media Friday at the Health Sciences Centre.

The press conference will be streamed live in this story.

Manitoba crash: RCMP confirm at least 15 dead following mass casualty incident near Carberry
