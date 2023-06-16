Menu

Crime

Man with serious injuries after stabbing in Middle Sackville neighbourhood

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 8:52 am
Global News Morning Halifax: June 16
The online edition of Global News Morning with Eilish Bonang and Amber Fryday on Global Halifax.
RCMP were on the scene of a stabbing in the suburban Halifax community of Middle Sackville on Friday morning.

Police say they responded to Wagner Drive at 3:45 a.m. and found the 38-year-old victim outside a home. An RCMP spokesperson confirms the male victim received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested inside the home and there’s no threat to public safety, RCMP noted. The two men know each other.

Officers remained on the scene Friday morning collecting evidence as part of the investigation, and the public was asked to stay away from the area.

StabbingHalifax crimeNS RCMPMiddle SackvilleNS crime
