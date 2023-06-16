2-vehicle collision south of Peterborough sends 2 people to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision south of Peterborough on Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at Keene Road and Base Line, west of the village of Keene in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP at the scene said the impact of the collision sent both vehicles off the road and into opposite ditches south of the original crash scene. One of the vehicles caught fire.

Peterborough County-City paramedics took one person from each vehicle to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to OPP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.