Canada

Ottawa firefighter suffers non-critical injuries fighting 2-alarm blaze in Orleans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 6:50 am
Ottawa Fire truck. View image in full screen
Ottawa Fire truck. Global News
An Ottawa firefighter has suffered non-critical injuries while battling a two-alarm blaze in the city’s Orleans suburb.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Ottawa Fire Services received a 911 call from a passerby reporting flames and smoke visible from a distance coming from a building on Youville Drive.

Within ten minutes of crews arriving at the scene in the Youville Dr. and St. Joseph Blvd. area, a second alarm was declared.

Flames were extinguished just after 2 a.m.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

Officials say one firefighter was hurt at the scene.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator will examine the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

OttawaOttawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOrleansFirefighter InjuredOrléans fireOttawa firefighter injuredYouville DriveYouville Drive fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

