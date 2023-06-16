Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

B.C. firefighters save kitten trapped under Surrey floor for days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 5:19 pm
A black kitten that was rescued after being trapped under the floor of a property in Surrey, B.C. for four days is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC SPCA *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A black kitten that was rescued after being trapped under the floor of a property in Surrey, B.C. for four days is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC SPCA *MANDATORY CREDIT*. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters had to cut through an exterior wall of a home in Surrey, B.C., to rescue a kitten trapped under the floor for four days.

Mark Vosper, regional manager of animal protection with the British Columbia SPCA, says a resident reported last Friday that a cat had been heard crying for days, although the animal couldn’t be seen.

Story continues below advertisement

Vosper says when an SPCA officer realized a kitten had somehow become trapped between the foundation and the framing of the home, the landlord agreed to use “whatever means necessary” to free the animal.

Trending Now

Two firefighters from the Surrey Fire Department cut out portions of the exterior of the home, eventually freeing the kitten after 2 1/2 hours.

Vosper says the four-week old black kitten was suffering abdominal pain, possibly as a result of being stuck, and was put on medication.

He says the kitten’s mother may have been the black cat that had been hit by a car and found dead near the home.

More on BC
SurreyBritish ColumbiaHuman Interestgood newsFirefightersSPCABC SPCACatKittencat rescuekitten rescue
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content