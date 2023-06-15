Calgary police seek info on late night pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that resulted in serious injury from Wednesday night.

At around 11:35 p.m. on June 14, a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of John Laurie Blvd and Crowfoot Gate N.W.

Police believe a 2019 Ram 1500 being driven by a 59-year-old was exiting a YMCA parking lot, turning east onto John Laurie Boulevard. That’s when it struck a 26-year-old man.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

“Alcohol and drugs may be considered factors in this collision on the part of the pedestrian,” the Calgary Police Service said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

