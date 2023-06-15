Hundreds bid farewell to Egbert Gaye at ‘extraordinary funeral’

Send this page to someone via email

The overflow crowd at the 1,500-capacity Seventh Day Adventist church in Westmount Thursday morning might’ve led some passers-by to believe there was a celebrity’s funeral underway.

Though Egbert Gaye didn’t spend much time in the limelight, those who attended his funeral said he was a legend.

“He had a tremendous impact on our community,” said entertainment producer Rickey Daley.

Radio host Howard Carr agreed. “This is not an ordinary funeral,” he pointed out. “It’s a state funeral for a statesman.”

Gaye, the founder and editor of the Montreal Community Contact newspaper, died unexpectedly last week.

According to the mourners, the newspaper he started more than 30 years ago to serve the city’s Black and Caribbean communities not only helped to connect and hold those groups together – it gave them a voice.

“He exposed youth who were neglected, and now their talents can ride the wind into success,” retired businessman Barry Dan stated outside the church just before the service.

“He was intrepid too. He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.”

People at the funeral noted that Gaye also forced conversations about difficult issues while being funny, generous and mentoring many.

“He was always available, somehow, to all of us,” spoken word artist Roen Higgins told Global News after paying tribute to him during the service. “He was readily accessible and always a listening ear.”

She added that his work, his dedication helped bridge cultures, so it was no surprise that his funeral was attended by people from all walks of life.

“Black and white and old and young, everybody,” longtime friend Gemma Raeburn-Baynes agreed. “Egbert brought everybody together.”

2:10 Montreal mourns the passing of Egbert Gaye

Municipal politicians including the City of Montreal executive committee chair, as well as provincial elected representatives, were also present.

Quebec minister for the fight against racism Christopher Skeete, himself of Caribbean descent, recognized Gaye’s work with an award.

“It is the National Assembly medal,” he told the family during the service. “I would like to honour Egbert.”

Skeete is also donating $5,000 to the newspaper. The family is vowing to keep that legacy alive.

“We might need a little time to regroup,” explained his daughter-in-law Djemira de Pagter-Mitchell during the funeral.

Standing with her was her husband, Gaye’s son, Emar Mitchell.

“This is not the end of Egbert Gaye,” said de Pagter-Mitchell. “Our son is named after Egbert Gaye.” The baby, Gaye’s grandson, was born just days after his death.

Mourners believe it’s everyone’s responsibility to pool resources now to make sure the paper and community remain in contact.