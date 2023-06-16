Supsects threaten Peterborough business owner with knife, hammer during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

One man was arrested and another is being sought following a break-in at a business in East City in Peterborough, Ont., early Thursday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a break-in at a business in the area of Rogers Street and Hunter St. East. Officers learned the owner of the business had arrived and located two suspects in the business and attempted to block them inside.

However, police say the suspects got out and one of them threatened the owner with a knife while the other struck the owner’s vehicle with a hammer.

Police spotted the suspects fleeing on bicycles. After a short distance, one suspect was arrested. The other fled.

Officers recovered a number of items that had been taken from the business.

Story continues below advertisement

A 34-year-old man from Ajax, Ont., was arrested and charged with break, entering a place to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of break-in instruments and mischief over $5,000.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday.

The search for the second suspect continues. He is described as having red hair, a pale complexion with unshaven facial hear. He stands around five-feet-seven-inches to five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca