Crime

Good Samaritans disarm, detain stabbing suspect: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 5:37 pm
An RCMP vehicle
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Calling it a violent attack, Kelowna RCMP say a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed at a bus station on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened along the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue, and that an officer on patrol was flagged down by Good Samaritans.

“The officer immediately attended and arrested a male who was being physically detained by two bystanders,” said Kelowna RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Two people dead in Kelowna neighbourhood, police investigating'
Two people dead in Kelowna neighbourhood, police investigating

“The bystanders had witnessed the attack and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say the officer provided emergency first aid to the victim until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported her to hospital.

Police added that she had several injuries and underwent emergency surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Click to play video: 'Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree'
Guilty plea in deadly North Vancouver library stabbing spree

“The victim and suspect are known to one another,” said the RCMP. “This is an isolated incident and there is no continued danger to public safety.”

Trending Now

RCMP say the suspect, who was remanded into custody, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Campbell River stabbing victim says courts failed after suspect acquitted'
Campbell River stabbing victim says courts failed after suspect acquitted
CrimeOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPGood SamaritansKelowna stabbingOkanagan Stabbingbystanders detain stabbing suspectKelowna stabbing suspect arrested
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

