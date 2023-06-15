Good Samaritans disarm, detain stabbing suspect: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Calling it a violent attack, Kelowna RCMP say a man is in custody after a woman was stabbed at a bus station on Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened along the 2200 block of Harvey Avenue, and that an officer on patrol was flagged down by Good Samaritans.

“The officer immediately attended and arrested a male who was being physically detained by two bystanders,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The bystanders had witnessed the attack and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim.”

RCMP say the officer provided emergency first aid to the victim until Emergency Health Services arrived and transported her to hospital.

Police added that she had several injuries and underwent emergency surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“The victim and suspect are known to one another,” said the RCMP. “This is an isolated incident and there is no continued danger to public safety.”

RCMP say the suspect, who was remanded into custody, is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident.”

