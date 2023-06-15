RCMP seek man accused of attacking woman with knife in Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., have released video of a suspect accused of brandishing a knife and assaulting a woman last week.

According to police, the incident happened just before midnight on June 7 near Seacote and King roads.

Police said the victim got off a bus around 11:30 p.m. and was walking north on the east side of Seacote Road when the suspect grabbed her from behind and showed the knife.

The pair struggled and ended up on the ground, police said, before someone driving by saw the incident and stopped to intervene.

When the driver got out of his vehicle and called out, the suspect fled, police said.

The victim was not physically hurt and walked home where she reported the incident to police.

“We want to assure the public that we are working tirelessly to identify and arrest this suspect but we need the community’s assistance. We ask anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to or after the assault or lives in the area and has video surveillance installed to call us,” RCMP Insp. Michael Cohee said in a media release.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, between five-foot-seven- and five-foot-nine in height with a medium build and graying hair.

He was wearing an orange or red long-sleeved shirt or jacket, grey jogging pants with a black stripe and white writing, a black baseball cap, black runners and a light-coloured medical mask.

Police said he also appeared to be carrying a large, rectangular paper bag.

Police are looking for video recorded in an area bounded by Williams Road and Kingsbridge Road north-to-south and No. 5 Road and Shell Road east-to-west.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212.