TransLink to sell limited edition DC superhero Compass cards on Friday

Superhero fans and transit nerds alike in Metro Vancouver will have a chance to snap up some limited-edition fare cards on Friday — though they may need to have the speed of the Flash to score.

TransLink is releasing a limited batch of DC-branded Compass cards featuring four popular superheroes: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash.

The merchandise is being sold in a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products.

The cards will only be available as a part of a $39.99 “bundle” that includes one Compass card, one poster and one lanyard.

TransLink is only releasing 1,000 of the bundles and if past sales of limited-edition Compass items is any indication there will likely be hot competition and long lines to acquire one.

Last December, the regional transit and transportation agency released 5,000 mini train keychains that work as functional Compass passes, which sold out in hours amid huge lines at Waterfront Station.

In 2018 and 2019, TransLink offered a limited run of Compass wristbands, and in 2019 it offered a limited release of mini Compass cards that could be clipped to a keychain or backpack, all of which were met with high demand.

The DC-branded gear will go on sale at 3 p.m. at Stadium-Chinatown station, and customers will be limited to a maximum of four bundles.