Together again: Iginla returns to Flames in special adviser role supporting Conroy

The Calgary Flames have welcomed Jarome Iginla back into the fold as the team’s all-time points leader will serve as a special adviser to general manager Craig Conroy, his former teammate.

“Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL,” said Conroy in a statement released Thursday. “That day has finally come and I’m happy to welcome him back to Calgary.

“Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup.”

Iginla is expected to provide support in all areas of the Flames’ hockey operations.

“I am grateful to the Flames ownership and ‘Conny’ for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL,” said Iginla in a statement. “It’s a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity.”

The team named Conroy as G.M. on May 23, a promotion after nine years of serving as an assistant general manager with the team.

Iginla’s number was raised to the Saddledome rafters in 2019 following a 20-year Hall of Fame NHL career, the vast majority spent with the Flames.

According to the Flames, Iginla will support the team this year in a shared time capacity and will continue to coach at the Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C.

Terms of the agreement have not been released.