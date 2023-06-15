Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Together again: Iginla returns to Flames in special adviser role supporting Conroy

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 3:53 pm
In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary. View image in full screen
In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames have welcomed Jarome Iginla back into the fold as the team’s all-time points leader will serve as a special adviser to general manager Craig Conroy, his former teammate.

“Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL,” said Conroy in a statement released Thursday. “That day has finally come and I’m happy to welcome him back to Calgary.

“Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup.”

Iginla is expected to provide support in all areas of the Flames’ hockey operations.

“I am grateful to the Flames ownership and ‘Conny’ for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL,” said Iginla in a statement. “It’s a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity.”

Story continues below advertisement

The team named Conroy as G.M. on May 23, a promotion after nine years of serving as an assistant general manager with the team.

Iginla’s number was raised to the Saddledome rafters in 2019 following a 20-year Hall of Fame NHL career, the vast majority spent with the Flames.

According to the Flames, Iginla will support the team this year in a shared time capacity and will continue to coach at the Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna, B.C.

Terms of the agreement have not been released.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames great Jarome Iginla elected to Hockey Hall of Fame'
Calgary Flames great Jarome Iginla elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
Related News
NHLCalgary FlamesJarome IginlaCraig ConroyIginla CalgaryIginla Flamesspecial advisor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content