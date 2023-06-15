Suspects sought after couple shot at with airsoft pellets in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a shooting involving a replica firearm in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said on June 7, at around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the Vellore neighbourhood, north of Rocca Avenue.

Officers said a couple was out walking when they were shot at with airsoft pellets from a vehicle driving past them.

“Fortunately, they were not seriously injured,” police said in a news release.

Officers are now seeking to identify suspects.

According to police, a male was seen driving a white Mercedes with possibly two additional people inside.

Officers said the force has received reports of similar incidents, adding that they might be related to a dangerous social media trend that involves shooting pellet guns, water or gel-bead Orbeez guns at strangers.

“These beads can cause serious injury when fired from an air-powered gun,” police said. “In many instances, these air guns are painted to resemble real firearms. Firing gel pellet guns can result in suspects being charged with serious offences, including assault with a weapon.”

Police are warning the public — including parents and teens — that many replica firearms look identical to real guns.

“Police responding to these weapons calls are often in the position of having to make quick decisions on whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, which could have significant consequences,” officers said. “Citizens should be aware that when police respond to any call involving a firearm, it is treated as legitimate until an investigation can determine otherwise.”