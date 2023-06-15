Menu

Canada

Collision closes part of Highway 8 in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 3:12 pm
Several RCMP, emergency vehicles on scene of a collision on Highway 8 near Parkdale Road
Northbound lanes on Highway 8 were closed on Thursday between Highway 27 and McPhillips Street due to a motor vehicle collision that was reported at around noon in Parkdale, Man. Several RCMP and emergency vehicles were seen attending the scene.
A vehicle collision near Parkdale earlier today has closed the northbound lanes on Highway 8.

Manitoba 511 said the lanes are closed from Highway 27 to McPhillips. The incident was first reported at 11:59 a.m.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP. More information will be provided as it comes by.

