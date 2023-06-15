Collision closes part of Highway 8 in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

A vehicle collision near Parkdale earlier today has closed the northbound lanes on Highway 8.

Manitoba 511 said the lanes are closed from Highway 27 to McPhillips. The incident was first reported at 11:59 a.m.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP. More information will be provided as it comes by.