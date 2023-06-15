Multiple citizens, police assaulted in incident at bank in St. Thomas

See more sharing options

A man from London, Ont., is facing several charges after multiple citizens and St. Thomas police officers were assaulted at a bank earlier this week.

St. Thomas Police Service say they received multiple 911 calls at around 5:30 p.m. Monday regarding an “out of control male” at a bank on Talbot Street.

Upon arrival, police say they were immediately confronted by a man who had allegedly assaulted two people in the bank. The two people appeared to be suffering from injuries and needed medical assistance, say police.

While attempting to arrest the suspect, police say two officers were assaulted. Police say they were able to apprehend the suspect using a conductive energy weapon.

Police say after the suspect was transported to a hospital to be medically assessed, a doctor was also assaulted.

As a result of the incident, a 40-year-old man faces two charges of assaulting a peace officer, assault, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, mischief and causing a disturbance.

After being discharged from the hospital, the suspect attended court, where he was remanded.