Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

U.S. government agencies latest target in global hacking campaign: cyber watchdog

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 15, 2023 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Essential cybersecurity tips to safeguard your digital footprint'
Essential cybersecurity tips to safeguard your digital footprint
WATCH: Essential cybersecurity tips to safeguard your digital footprint
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several U.S. government agencies have been hit in a global hacking campaign that exploited a vulnerability in widely used software, the U.S. cyber watchdog agency said Thursday.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said several federal agencies had experienced intrusions following the discovery of a weakness in the file transfer software MOVEit, Eric Goldstein, the agency’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, said in a statement.

“We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation,” he said.

CISA did not immediately return emails seeking further comment. The FBI and U.S. National Security Agency also did not immediately return emails seeking details on the breaches.

Click to play video: 'New study shows students think educational institutions lack cyber security safeguards'
New study shows students think educational institutions lack cyber security safeguards

The United States does not expect any “significant impact” from a cyberattack that hit its government agencies, Jen Easterly, the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told MSNBC.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The agency was working to fully figure out the attack’s impact and coordinating with other agencies to ensure a remediation, Easterly said.

–Reporting by Raphael Satter and Shivani Tanna; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Angus MacSwan

More on Science and Tech
USFBIcyber securityHackCISAcyber hackMOVEit hackU.S. National Security AgencyU.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content