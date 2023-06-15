Danielle Smith’s Facebook page not suspended, ‘restrictions’ placed on administrator, Meta says

Officials with Facebook are refuting the claim by Alberta’s premier that her account was banned.

In a statement sent to Global News on Thursday morning, a Meta spokesperson clarified: “There were no restrictions placed on the Premier’s Page. One of the Page’s administrators faced restrictions, but that did not impact the underlying Page’s ability to post content.”

The Meta spokesperson did not provide details regarding the actions of the unnamed administrator that resulted in access restrictions.

Earlier this week, Smith took to Twitter to condemn “big tech and government censorship,” claiming they were “becoming a danger to free speech around the world.”

In her tweet, Smith indicated that her Facebook account had been banned from posting for “a few days” and issued a warning to Albertans that “if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any of us.”

Global News reached out to the premier’s office for comment Thursday morning and was directed to Smith’s Twitter account where she confirmed that posts could be made from her Facebook page once again.

Happy to report, my page is able to post on Facebook again. This was the error that appeared on my page. I hope this is the last time it happens.#cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/G65on88da3 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) June 15, 2023