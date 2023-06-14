Alberta Premier decries big tech and government censorship as Facebook account temporarily suspended

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that she had been suspended from posting on Facebook for a “few days” – pointing a finger at “big tech and government censorship.”

In her tweet, Smith wrote: “Big tech and government censorship is becoming a danger to free speech around the world … As the Premier of a province of 4.6 million Albertans – if they can prevent me from communicating with you, imagine what they can do to any one of us.

“Regardless of our political leanings, we must all stand against censorship.”

The premier’s office said in a statement they are waiting for clarification from Facebook about the ban, and the information received so far indicates the ban will last for a “few days.”

The statement did not provide what explanation, if any, the premier had received about why the ban was put in place.

Global News also reached out to the social media platform but did not hear back.

Danielle Smith was re-elected as premier on May 29, representing the United Conservative Party.

Political scientist Duane Bratt said he’s curious to know what she’s been banned for, and that should have been made clear in the message she received from Facebook.

“Even if that notice doesn’t include the reasons, why can’t they share that?” he asked. Global News asked the premier’s office for proof of the ban, but they did not provide any.

“Why are they going on and announcing she is being suspended without any of the proof or the screenshot, or why that’s occurring.”

Smith has been very outspoken on social media, even before she first became premier in October.

“She’s calling it censorship and the irony of that is just how many Albertans she has blocked from her Twitter account. I find that an interesting parallel, where she’s complaining about being banned from Facebook while she has blocked so many Albertans from Twitter,” he said. “The whole thing is quite curious. And it sounds like we’re drifting in towards American-style culture wars.”

He said these comments are a big pivot from Smith’s campaign messaging, and sound similar to messaging she shared while a radio host several years ago.

“But now she’s the premier of the province,” Bratt said. “I think it’s generating the outrage machine without any context. We don’t know why she was banned and she’s not saying so.”