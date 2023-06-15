Sleepy driver found with drugs, paraphernalia: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in Guelph is facing drug-related charges after being found asleep at the wheel.

Police were called to a residence near Speedvale Avenue West and Woolwich Street Wednesday morning.

A citizen called 911 at around 7:30 a.m. about a driver who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found a woman with her foot on the brake and the vehicle in reverse.

When the driver was awakened, she told officers that she was driving a friend home, police say.

An investigation revealed that the woman was suspended from driving and a search turned up suspected crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, cutting agent, small baggies, and $305 in cash.

The 51-year-old is facing charges and will be in a Guelph courtroom on July 25.